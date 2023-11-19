Florida State’s Jordan Travis suffers gruesome leg injury, reportedly transported in ambulance

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a serious leg injury Saturday against North Alabama.

Travis ran for a first down late in the first quarter when he was met by a couple of North Alabama defenders.

The quarterback was fighting for extra yards, but his left leg was caught underneath a defender, causing his ankle to twist awkwardly.

Travis spiked the ball TO the ground, called for trainers for help and rolled in pain.

An air cast was placed on his leg, and he was carted off the field.

ESPN reported that Travis left the stadium in an ambulance.

Travis, a Heisman contender, is a fifth-year senior who has led a turnaround at Florida State from five victories in 2021 to College Football Playoff contention.

The Seminoles trailed 13-0 at the time of the injury.

Entering Saturday, Travis had completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,735 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The injury puts a huge damper on Florida State’s postseason hopes. The Seminoles are the fourth-ranked team in the country, but it’s hard to envision them doing much damage without Travis.