Florida State’s Mike Norvell eviscerates CFP officials after snub: ‘Disgusted and infuriated’

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell thought there was no conversation about whether the team would get into the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s ACC Championship win over Louisville. As it turned out Sunday, he was way wrong.

The College Football Playoff Committee chose to elevate Alabama to No. 4 and put Florida State at No. 5 after the Crimson Tide topped Georgia for the SEC Championship.

Norvell released a scathing statement on the CFP Committee’s decision to snub them.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the game,” Norvell said.

“What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them.

“I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team.”

Norvell’s sentiments were echoed even by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Florida State will now take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan explained the decision on ESPN.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” Corrigan said. “… We had eight really good teams this year, somewhat of a unique year in the last year of the four.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

