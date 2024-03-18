Florida’s Micah Handlogten suffers gruesome injury, stretchered off court

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten was involved in a scary moment during the SEC Tournament final on Sunday against the Auburn Tigers.

In the opening minutes of the game, Handlogten was going for a rebound but he came down awkwardly on his leg. He was stretchered off the floor and a team spokesman later said he suffered a broken leg and was taken to a hospital for further tests.

Handlogten had two rebounds in two minutes of play. The sound of his bone breaking was apparently heard on television and blood was visible on the back of his calf, according to The Associated Press.

The 7-foot-1 sophomore transferred to Florida from Marshall after the 2022-23 season. He was averaging 5.5 points and 7.1 rebounds this season as the Gators pushed to get into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

He wasn’t contributing too much in the scoring department, but had a knack for the rebound. He had 14 total rebounds in the three SEC Tournament games before going up against Auburn in the final.

Auburn would later wrap up the win and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, 86-67.

Auburn’s Johni Broome led the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Denver Jones added 11 points.

Gators guard Zayin Pullin led the team with 15 points and two assists. Florida’s Thomas Haugh had 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Florida now has to wait to see whether the committee will include them in the field of 68.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

