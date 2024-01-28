Flyers coach John Tortorella dismisses reporter he previously took issue with regarding unusual trade

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Flyers sent top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale and a future second-round pick.

Gauthier was disgruntled with the team, which selected him fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Ducks picked Drysdale at No. 6 two years earlier.

At the time of the trade, a reporter suggested Gauthier was influenced by NHL veteran and former Flyer Kevin Hayes to request a trade out of Philadelphia.

At a press conference shortly after the trade, Flyers head coach John Tortorella and the reporter, Anthony SanFilippo, got into an argument, Tortorella saying the reporter “caused a problem” with Hayes.

The two were face to face again Saturday, and Torts wasn’t having it.

SanFilippo tried to ask Tortorella a question, and the coach recognized him.

“Are you the same guy … did I go at you the last [time?]” Tortorella asked.

Apparently, Torts got a yes.

“I’m not answering any of your questions,” Tortorella said.

SanFilippo said Hayes had his “fingerprints all over” the trade, a report both Hayes and Gauthier said was false. But days after the report, Tortorella asked the conference room if SanFilippo was in the room. SanFilippo was present.

“Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes is going to do something like that? It’s bull—-,” Tortorella fired back. “It p—es me off that you guys throw that s— around, and it affects someone’s life. Kevin and I had a problem. We couldn’t come to an agreement on how to play. That’s a good man. That’s a good man, and what you said is going to stay with him. That’s what you guys don’t understand. And you’re going to sit there and say you have the right sources. I call bulls—.”

Hayes called SanFilippo “a f—ing clown” who was “making s— up.”

Gauthier also said he’s been receiving death threats and said the report was inaccurate.

“Kevin Hayes had nothing to do with the situation at hand,” Gauthier told the Ducks’ official podcast, Ducks Stream.

Gauthier is back playing for Boston College after serving as captain for Team USA, which won the gold medal at the World Juniors.

