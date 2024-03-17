Food City 500: What to know about NASCAR Cup Series’ spring Bristol race as it returns on concrete

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

For the first time in three years, the NASCAR Cup Series spring Bristol race in Tennessee will take place on concrete as the 2024 season comes to an even shorter track than what Phoenix Raceway was this past weekend.

The Bristol spring race was on dirt for the last three seasons. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano were the winners of the dirt surface. In 2020, the last time it was run on concrete, Brad Keselowski took home the victory. Busch won twice before that.

As the 2024 season has shown early, anything can happen in these races. There has yet to be a multiple-time winner this season. Last Sunday, Bell held off Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs in the Shriners Children’s 500 in Phoenix for his first win of the regular season.

Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez and William Byron are the other drivers who have victories this year.

Bristol Motor Speedway is an entirely different beast, as most drivers understand. The length of the track is just over a half-mile long and there have been many retaliation crashes and heated tempers in the past. On Sunday, there will be plenty of hard racing and interesting strategy during the Food City 500.

Here’s what else to know about the race.

Weather

Sunday should be a nice spring day for the drivers. Bristol is set to have a low of 41 degrees and high of 60, according to FOX Weather.

Track facts

Bristol Motor Speedway is located on the Tennessee side of the border. The track is 0.533 miles long and there will be 500 laps to be completed. There are four turns with 24- to 28-degree banking in the corners, 5- to 9-degree banking on the front stretch and 4- to 8-degree banking on the backstretch.

Rusty Wallace has the most Food City 500 wins with six. Busch is tied for second with Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip with five.

How to watch

The Food City 500 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR fans can watch on FOX.