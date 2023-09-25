Former Bears defensive coordinator resigned because of inappropriate behavior: report

Reports that police raided the Chicago Bears‘ facility were found to be untrue, but there seems to be some smoke in the wake of Alan Williams’ resignation.

Williams stepped down as the team’s defensive coordinator this past week “to take care of my health and my family,” he said.

However, a new report says Williams left the team because of inappropriate activity.

The organization’s human resources department was involved in his resigning, ESPN reported Sunday. He has not been charged with criminal activity.

Williams said he was taking “a step back” from his duties.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” Williams wrote in a statement, according to multiple reports. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCasky family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.”

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

A Bears spokesperson told Fox News Digital during the week that the report about police raiding the facility was false.

Williams missed the Bears’ Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons after being on the sidelines for the first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is calling the plays on the defensive side of the ball for the near future.

At halftime against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Bears trailed the defending Super Bowl champions, 34-0.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.