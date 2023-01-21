Former Browns star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after saving children from drowning, family says

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis took a big step in his recovery following a swimming incident in Florida.

Hillis was discharged from the hospital after he rescued children from drowning earlier this month. The incident damaged his lung and kidney, and he was initially listed in critical condition.

“All I can say is GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO US!!” Hayley Davis said in a Facebook update on Friday. “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!”

Davis added that his health “has all improved– truly a miracle!!”

Hillis, who turned 37 on Saturday, was first admitted to the hospital on Jan. 4 after he was airlifted and placed in the ICU.

On Jan. 11, Hillis’ girlfriend, Angela Cole, shared a positive health report, saying that Hillis had been taken off the ventilator and was “on the road to recovery.” On Friday, she posted a photo with Hillis and his health care providers at Baptist Hospital.

“You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “You have all became a huge family to me and I know have meant so much to all of us. I can’t express this enough when I say this, thank you for making all the difference in our lives. I’ll never be able to thank you enough!”

Hillis’ sister also revealed that she had jumped into the water in an attempt to help save the children. An ambulance transferred her to the hospital as a result, but she said her primary concern was on Hillis’ condition.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us. I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Hillis was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 12 after a breakout season in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards. Before retiring from the NFL in 2015, he spent time playing for the Browns, Broncos, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Giants.