Former Chiefs player Isaiah Buggs sentenced in animal cruelty case

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs to a year of hard labor last week, ordering him to serve 60 days. The rest would be suspended for two years “pending the behavior of the defendant.”

Buggs is not permitted to have guns or be around them and is prohibited from owning dogs or cats.

The 27-year-old turned himself in late last month in Tuscaloosa for the animal cruelty charges after two dogs were allegedly found “severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected” on the back porch of a rental home he was staying at.

Buggs was accused of leaving a gray and white pit bull and black rottweiler on the back porch of the home in Tuscaloosa without food or water. The pit bull was free to roam in a screened-in porch, but the rottweiler was allegedly in a metal cage in direct sunlight.

Court documents obtained by Tuscaloosa Patch said police received information March 28 that dogs were left on the porch. Witnesses claimed Buggs moved out of the home March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in rent.

Last month, while he awaited his fate on the animal cruelty charges, he was arrested and booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail for domestic violence/burglary, according to jail records.

The Chiefs released him a little over a week after the domestic arrest.

Buggs, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, joined the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad before their playoff run, which ended in another Super Bowl title. He had previously played for the Detroit Lions.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

