Former ESPN employee blasts Harrison Butker’s ‘garbage’ speech: ‘Go f— yourself’

The critics of Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College are continuing to fire.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker urged women graduates to embrace being a “homemaker” and criticized the LGBTQ community and President Biden for his stance on abortion.

In the speech, Butker added, “things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

The latest media personality to rip Butker is former ESPN host Michelle Beadle.

Beadle, now a part of the San Antonio Spurs’ broadcast team, said on her podcast with Peter Rosenberg, “Over The Top,” that Butker losing his job would be “absolutely asinine,” and the “beauty of the system” is Butker can share his thoughts and everyone is able to have an opinion.

However, she added that “everything [Butker] said was garbage,” adding he disguised “hateful thoughts and feelings and bigotry” as a faith-based belief.

“I think when you hide hateful thoughts and feelings and bigotry behind the ‘cloak of religion,’ I tend to roll my eyes and stop listening,” Beadle said.

“But I think the fact that there were women in that audience that were not OK — I mean, granted, there were some that clearly were — but there were also some that weren’t who have come out since and been like, ‘What the hell, dude?’” Beadle added.

“We just worked our asses off for years, and you’re gonna come in here and tell us, ‘That’s all cute and stuff, but what you’re really gonna wanna do is get married and have babies. Then you’ll feel important. Like, go f— yourself. And, by the way, it’s also my freedom of speech to say, ‘Go f— yourself, Harrison Butker.’ That’s my freedom! I can do that! I’m not gonna lose my job, and he should also have the right.”

Her co-host, Rosenberg, added Butker “basically called gay people evil,” which is “enough that I wouldn’t want you on my team.” He also later joked that just because former punter Pat McAfee is a “talented dude” doesn’t mean other kickers need to make headlines.

“Shut the f— up, kicker. Go kick the ball. You’re not even part of the team, dude,” Rosenberg said.

Butker’s jersey sales have since skyrocketed on NFL Shop, while many in the media remain split about the speech.

Butker played in his third Super Bowl this year with Kansas City, helping them go back-to-back in February.

