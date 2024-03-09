Former Jaguars employee spent millions of alleged embezzled money to fund ‘life of luxury,’ prosecutors say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Federal prosecutors detailed some of former Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel’s extravagant expenditures.

Patel is accused of embezzling an estimated $22 million from the NFL franchise.

Federal investigators allege a significant amount of the money financed a “life of luxury.” According to a recent court filing, Patel purchased Tiger Woods’ putter from 1996 and spent more than $78,000 on private air travel.

A $275,000 retainer for Patel’s attorney, Alex King, was paid with the misappropriated funds, according to the court filing. King asserted his client developed a gambling addiction and, as losses began to mount, he used the fraudulently obtained money to pay off his debt.

King estimated “99% of the misappropriated funds” were used to subsidize the gambling losses. However, authorities said Patel used approximately $5 million on personal expenses.

Documents showed Patel transferred approximately $20 million to FanDuel and another $1 million to DraftKings. Patel is believed to have spent close to $600,000 on various items from Apple and more than $40,000 at Amazon and Best Buy combined.

He also moved $5 million from the FanDuel and DraftKings accounts into other personal accounts, the filing stated.

King’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Jaguars fired Patel in early 2023, but he’s accused of continuing to spend the stolen money even after his firing.

More than $9,000 in purchases from the Jaguars, the team’s Pro Shop, the stadium club and the stadium were also listed in Patel’s transactions.

Patel faced a maximum of 30 years in prison and a fine after he pleaded guilty to felony wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction in U.S. District Court in December. He is expected to be sentenced next week.

