Former Jets quarterback revisits awkward hug between Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers following coach’s firing

Former New York Jets quarterback and current NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick shared a cryptic post on social media after his former team announced the firing of head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday following back-to-back losses.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson announced the decision on Tuesday, which followed New York’s disappointing loss to the team’s one-time quarterback, Sam Darnold, and the Minnesota Vikings in London. The Jets’ lifeless offense fared better than it did in the previous week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward,” Johnson’s statement read.

“This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

Following the news, Fitzpatrick, who last played for the Jets in 2016, posted a video of the controversial moment that Aaron Rodgers appeared to reject Saleh’s embrace during their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

The incident caused a stir on social media, with many suggesting a fractured relationship between the two, but Rodgers and Saleh quickly set the record straight.

“Part of the things that we’ve been talking about is to just get the defense a two-score lead,” Saleh told reporters at the time. “And it was a two-score lead, so I guess he just wanted to see something on defense. He just reminded me that we got a two-score lead.”

“He’s not a big hugger usually. So, I didn’t know he was going for the hug,” Rodgers added. “He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So I kind of just gave him a push and said ‘two-score lead.’ That’s what happened.”

But then there was the issue of cadence – another flame both Rodgers and Saleh quickly had to extinguish.

“Rob and I have a great relationship,” Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We have since day one when I got here. We have text message conversations, threads that we’re in, conversations about a number of different topics outside of football. We have a good friendship.”

Fitzpatrick’s post on social media comes amid speculation that Rodgers may have had a say in Saleh’s firing. Johnson said Tuesday that he spoke with Rodgers on Monday, but not regarding his decision on Saleh.

“At the end of the day, this was my decision and my decision alone.”

