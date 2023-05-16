Former Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin suffers apparent head injury in scary fall during Taiwan basketball game

Former NBA player and New York Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin may have suffered a concussion after taking a scary fall and hitting his head on the court during a game in Taiwan over the weekend.

Lin, who plays for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in the P. League+, was taken to the hospital early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Formosa Taishin Dreamers after he took a hard fall and sustained what appeared to be a head injury.

While battling for a rebound, Lin took an elbow to the face from former Brooklyn Nets forward Chris McCullough. He fell to the ground and hit the back of his head on the court.

Lin appeared to lie on the floor in pain before medical staff rushed to his aide. A stretcher was brought out, but he was eventually able to walk off the court with the help of staff.

He returned by the end of the game and told local reporters at a press conference that he likely sustained a concussion and will need a week or two to recover, Focus Taiwan reported.

“I can’t promise that I will continue to play ball next year,” Lin said after Sunday’s loss marked the end of the Steelers season. “This is something that is decided year by year.”

Lin, 34, became the first Asian American to win an NBA title when he played for the Toronto Raptors in 2019, but he is more widely known for his breakout performance with the Knicks during the 2011 season.

Immediately after, he left the NBA to play in the Chinese Basketball Association before attempting to make a return in 2021.

In January, he signed with the P. League+ in Taiwan.