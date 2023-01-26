Former Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25: ‘Gone far too soon’

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who last played in the league in January 2022, has died. He was 25.

The Lions confirmed Lemonier’s death in a statement on Thursday. The details surrounding his death were not immediately known.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the statement read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon.”

LIONS’ JAMAAL WILLIAMS FINED OVER $18,000 FOR HIP-SWINGING TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Chargers, who signed Lemonier as an undrafted free agent in 2020, released a similar statement on social media.

“Gone too soon. Our hearts are with Jessie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lemonier spent one season with the Chargers, appearing in six games where he registered two tackles. After getting waived in August 2021, he was signed by the Lions. He totaled 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks across seven games before being waived in May.

He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals but was released in August before the start of the 2022 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lemonier continued his football career in the XFL, getting drafted by the Arlington Renegades in November before signing with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. He was then traded to the Birmingham Stallions.