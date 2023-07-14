Former LSU women’s basketball star Danielle Ballard dead at 29 after ‘tragic accident,’ school says

Danielle Ballard, who starred for the LSU Tigers from 2012 to 2015, died in a “tragic accident,” the university said Thursday. She was 29.

Ballard died after being struck by a vehicle in Raleigh, Tennessee, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Police said the driver stayed at the scene but no charges were immediately filed, according to the station.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ballard earned All-SEC First-Team honors in 2015. During her sophomore season, she helped lead the Tigers to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. She averaged 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in three tournament games that year.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER NIKKI MCCRAY-PENSON DEAD AT 51

Ballard was a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection, receiving the honors during her freshman and junior seasons.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle,” LSU said in a statement. “She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

Ballard played 75 college basketball games and had career averages of 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

She did not play at LSU for her senior season after being suspended by the program during parts of both her sophomore and junior years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ballard won a state championship during her basketball career at Memphis Central High School.