Former Michigan coach pleads not guilty to scheme alleging he hacked info, stole ‘intimate’ photos

The former Michigan football coach accused of hacking the personal information of thousands of athletes and stealing “intimate” photos and videos has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Matt Weiss, 42, was hit with a 24-count federal indictment on Thursday, prosecutors announced; he was fired from his coaching position under former head coach Jim Harbaugh following an investigation into the alleged crimes.

According to the indictment, from 2015 to 2023, Weiss “gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor.”

He then allegedly downloaded personal information and data of more than 150,000 athletes, and from there, Weiss was able to access the information of more than 2,000 athletes, including access to their social media, email and cloud storage.

Weiss is accused of using this information to download “personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners,” prosecutors said.

Weiss is facing 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He is facing a maximum of five years imprisonment for each of the unauthorized access charges and up to two years for each count of identity theft. Each charge of unauthorized access to computers also comes with a $250,000 fine.

Weiss was the co-offensive coordinator of the Wolverines team that won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff in 2022. He also worked under Harbaugh at Stanford before joining John Harbaugh’s staff at the Baltimore Ravens.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

