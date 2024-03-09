Former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s harassment accuser suing him, school for $75 million

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Brenda Tracy, the woman who accused Mel Tucker of sexually assaulting her, is suing him and Michigan State for $75 million in damages, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The university fired Tucker for cause in September, saying he engaged in “undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude.”

Tracy alleged Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022.

Tucker acknowledged having phone sex with Tracy, but he said it was consensual. His attorney also said Michigan State had no cause to fire him because he did not “engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior.”

Tracy argues her reputation has been damaged by Tucker and the school, and she has suffered “emotional and physical distress.”

Tracy filed an intent to sue through the state’s Court of Claims.

Michigan State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By firing Tucker for cause, Michigan State does not have to pay the remaining $79 million on his contract. He signed a 10-year contract worth $95 million in 2021 with the university.

Tracy is a sexual assault prevention advocate who has traveled the country to tell her personal story of surviving a gang rape by four college football players in 1998. Tucker hired her to speak to his team.

She said afterward that Tucker had called her multiple times after the visit and even brought up meeting him alone. She alleged the coach asked whether she would date him if he weren’t already married and masturbated without her consent during a phone call, according to USA Today.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

