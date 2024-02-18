Former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson made threats after he was seen hiding near fatal crash scene, daughter says

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Scott Erickson was initially charged with misdemeanor reckless driving after a 2020 crash killed two young brothers in Southern California. The charge was later dropped after Erickson issued a public service announcement about the importance of safe driving.

As Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies questioned Rebacca Grossman the night of the fatal wreck, Erickson may have been hiding nearby, according to the latest testimony from Grossman’s daughter Alexis.

Alexis Grossman told jurors that Erickson smelled of alcohol when he arrived at the family’s home sometime after the deadly incident. She also stated that Erickson made threats about sharing details with authorities about what she witnessed. “Don’t tell anyone you saw me, or I will ruin you and your family,” Alexis said Erickson told her.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. The defense argues that Erickson, not Grossman, initially struck the two brothers while they were in a crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road.

Erickson and his representatives have consistently denied that the former Major League Baseball star was involved in any wrongdoing.

Alexis was on her way to pick up a pizza delivery order when she saw police vehicles surrounding her mother’s car. Moments later, she said she spotted Erickson hiding behind a nearby tree.

“He was poking his head out, and we made eye contact,” Alexis testified. She eventually left the scene and went to her family’s home in Westlake Village. She said Erickson arrived at the home a short time later.

Alexis added that in 2021, she decided to inform her parents that she had seen Erickson during the night of the fatal crash.

Tony Buzbee is the lead attorney representing Grossman in the case. Prosecutors appeared to have taken issue with Buzbee over the handling of some evidence. The Los Angeles Times reported that Buzbee has engaged in multiple heated exchanges with opposing counsel, with prosecutors accusing him of attempting to get in evidence barred before the trial started.

Buzbee also represented numerous plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

Grossman and Erickson are believed to have been driving separate vehicles at the time of the crash, with one car likely following the other car. It remains unclear which vehicle was leading and which vehicle was trailing.

Prosecutors allege that Grossman was driving behind Erickson shortly after the pair consumed alcoholic beverages at a restaurant. However, the defense has maintained that the vehicle driven by Erickson was the first to make contact with the victims.

