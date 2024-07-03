Former MLB player Craig Monroe faces sexual abuse accusations, removed from Tigers broadcasts

Former MLB player-turned-broadcaster Craig Monroe has been pulled from the airwaves amid sexual abuse allegations. He will be off the air indefinitely.

Monroe was the subject of an investigation into alleged criminal sexual acts, according to records first obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

A woman claimed Monroe began sexually assaulting her when she was 12 years old. The woman claimed the criminal conduct continued for years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX 2 Detroit contacted the accuser via phone, and she requested that her identity remain anonymous.

TREVOR BAUER LIKENS HIS CASE TO SHOHEI OHTANI AFTER DODGERS STAR CLEARED OF WRONGDOING IN GAMBLING SCANDAL

The woman is believed to have initially made contact with the former Detroit Tigers outfielder when her family hosted Monroe’s family during his stint with a minor league baseball team in Florida in the early 2000s.

According to the accuser, Monroe would initially fondle her, but the alleged acts later escalated. She recalled having intercourse with Monroe when she was 15.

By the time she was 18, the accuser acknowledged she was in an ongoing sexually consensual relationship with Monroe.

She explained the timing of her decision to bring the allegations to light, saying she had concerns for her and her loved ones’ safety. An investigation into the alleged criminal acts is ongoing, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Monroe joined the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast team in 2012. He has not appeared on a telecast since June 9. The Tigers and Bally Sports released a statement saying they were aware of the allegations.

“Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis,” according to the statement. “We will have no further comment, and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe.”

Monroe’s attorney, Michael Manley, denied the allegations.

“Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct,” Manley said in a statement released Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manley added that Monroe intended to fully cooperate with authorities.

“We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations,” the attorney said.

Monroe spent five seasons with the Tigers, including the 2006 team that won the American League pennant. He last played in 2009, appearing in 34 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.