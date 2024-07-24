Former MLB slugger seeks to be moderator in possible Trump-Harris presidential debate

Former Major League Baseball slugger Jose Canseco threw his hat into the ring as a potential moderator for a presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Canseco made the assertion on Tuesday in a post on X as Trump said he “would be willing to do more than one debate” with Harris as the election looms.

“I should moderate the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris,” he wrote.

Canseco might have to battle it out with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as they were named as the moderators for the next debate. Initially, it was supposed to be Trump going up against President Biden, but the latter’s shocking announcement Sunday changed everything.

Biden dropped out of his campaign for re-election and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.

Trump said he would be willing to debate Harris multiple times.

“Absolutely. I’d want to. I think it’s important,” Trump said Tuesday when asked by Fox News’ Bill Melugin on a conference call with reporters if he would commit to debating Harris at least once.

“I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” Trump said.

Harris on Monday night announced that she had locked up the nomination by landing commitments of backing from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates to next month’s Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Trump told reporters that debating Harris instead of Biden “will be no different because they have the same policies.”

Trump’s debate with Biden on June 27 ultimately marked the downfall of Biden’s re-election bid.

