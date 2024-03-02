Former NBA prospect sentenced to 90 years in prison for multiple sexual assaults

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

After being in custody nearly 3½ years, a former professional basketball player will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Rashid Byrd, who played in the NBA D-League and overseas, was sentenced to 90 years to life for a series of violent sexual assaults.

Byrd was arrested by Los Angeles Police in 2020, after they investigated a victim’s report that she was assaulted by Byrd the previous year.

That investigation found Byrd was also convicted of sexual assault in 2010 and arrested for a sexual assault in Washington in 2005.

“He started as a charmer, playing up his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly faded into rapes and violence,” said Det. Dara Brown, the lead investigator on the case.

“The LAPD is grateful for the brave women who came forward to tell their stories,” Brown added. “While this investigation has gone on for years, we are thankful that Byrd is no longer on the streets.”

Byrd, who stands at 7-foot-1, signed contracts with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings but never appeared in an NBA game. He played in 19 games for the Lakers’ D-League affiliate in the 2008-09 season.

Byrd also appeared in the Will Ferrell hit “Semi-Pro.”

