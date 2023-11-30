Former NBA star Chandler Parsons dishes advice for young players amid Josh Giddey allegations

As law enforcement revealed an investigation is open into accusations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, former NBA star Chandler Parsons dished out a crucial piece of advice for players in the league.

Giddey, the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Thunder, was accused in a since-deleted social media post of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. The Associated Press reported the user alleged a girl that Giddey was seen with in videos and photographs on social media was a junior in high school at the time.

Newport Beach Police Department released a statement on Wednesday confirming that an investigation into the allegations against Giddey was open.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor,” the statement read.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.”

NBA spokesman Michael Bass also confirmed this past Friday that the league is investigating the matter.

This is an unfortunate situation for the 21-year-old Giddey, but one that Parsons believes reminds any professional athletes about a cold, hard truth: You have a lot to lose.

“Just be careful, man. Just be careful,” he told Fox News Digital. “There’s always eyes on you, there’s always cameras now. …Trust the people you surround yourself with. And that goes with everything. That goes for your boys, your family, your girlfriends, whoever you’re hooking up with or dating. Just trust them and be careful because you have a lot more to lose than they do.”

Giddey declined to comment on the matter when asked about it on Friday, saying, “I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.”

He played in the Thunder’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Giddey also suited up for the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, totaling 10 points, six rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes. The crowd in Minneapolis also showered Giddey with large boos throughout the game at Target Center.

Giddey, a native of Australia who is in his third NBA season, 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report