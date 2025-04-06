Former NBA star who went first overall says Cooper Flagg should return to Duke

If Cooper Flagg declares for the NBA Draft, he would immediately become the favorite to be the first overall pick.

However, Flagg has said he wants to return, and a past top selection wants him to do just that.

Larry Johnson, the first overall pick of the 1991 NBA Draft, said Flagg should stay “one more year” at Duke.

“It’s tough to turn down that money when you know you’re going to be No. 1, but he’s at a great program, Duke,” Johnson told TMZ Sports.

“To go back to Duke and spend one more year, just get them skills together a little bit more. I think that would be a pretty good idea. But, again, knowing you’re gonna be No. 1 coming out as a freshman, that’d be hard to turn down.”

Johnson also dismissed the idea Flagg would be risking an injury if he stayed at college, which could affect his draft stock.

“You can get hurt doing anything,” he said.

Johnson had an opportunity to go out on a high note. He was on his way to the NBA after winning the national championship with UNLV in 1990, but he returned for one more year.

Returning for his senior year didn’t alter his path much. He still went first overall to the Charlotte Hornets the next season.

Despite his Rebels losing in the Final Four in his final season with the team, Johhson had no regrets.

“Heck no,” he said.

In February, Flagg said he “want[ed] to come back” to Duke.

“I want to come back next year,” the freshman said. “I still feel like a kid. This is the only way I’ve ever known college. That’s how I see it. I really wouldn’t know how kids felt before, and if this feels different, if this feels more like being a professional. I mean, it’s the same thing for kids in high school, too, getting paid a lot of money. I don’t know. I feel pretty normal.”

Flagg and the Blue Devils will take on Houston in Saturday’s Final Four at 8:49 p.m. ET in San Antonio.

Flagg, who returned from an ankle injury he sustained in the ACC tournament, is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the tournament, numbers similar to what he posted during the regular season.

