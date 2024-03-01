Former NFL player Tim Tebow set to testify before House Committee on child sexual abuse: OutKick Exclusive

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tim Tebow is doing his best to make a difference after his football career, and one of his upcoming efforts is among his most important.

OutKick exclusively learned Thursday that Tebow is set to testify before the the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, headed by chairman Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) on March 6th. The focus of Tebow’s testimony and the hearing will be about the ongoing increase in child sexual abuse material being distributed across the United States as well as other countries.

Tebow, through his Tim Tebow foundation, has worked together with homeland security investigations (HSI) with a mission to identify and rescue as many victims of child sexual abuse as possible. Tebow intends to share what he’s learned through the foundation’s work as to the devastating, horrifying rise and prevalence of materials depicting child sex abuse.

The hearing will be an opportunity to bring more attention and public interest to just how prevalent these child sex abuse materials have become. Tebow and his foundation in 2023 worked in conjunction with HSI on “Operation Renewed Hope,” a three week “surge” of investigations into child abuse.

According to the foundation, they successfully located “311 probable identifications of previously unknown victims, including 14 positive contacts and confirmed the rescue of several victims from active abuse.”

The foundation also said that the investigations were widely considered “the most successful operation of its kind.” International partners across Europe and South America were also involved, highlighting just how global this problem has become.

At the time of the announcement, Tebow issued a statement shared by the foundation expressing his admiration and gratitude for working on these cases.

“At the Tim Tebow Foundation, we are so grateful to work alongside so many heroes in law enforcement from around the world and for the blessing of being a part of ‘Operation Renewed Hope.’ Reflecting on this operation, and the incredible life-changing work being done, I think of the renewed hope for so many of these boys and girls,” Tebow said. “The best definition I’ve ever heard of the biblical form of hope is to look forward with confidence, anticipation, and expectation, and I can only imagine that for so many of these children suffering through this abuse that they probably had lost all hope and had little reason to look forward.”

Hopefully his upcoming testimony brings further attention to this issue and helps identify more victims that can be helped.

