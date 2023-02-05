Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis arrested for DUI in Florida

Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was arrested for driving under the influence in South Florida on Saturday, according to Broward County arrest records.

Davis, 34, reportedly crashed his vehicle into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which hit a person next to it, according to talk-show host Andy Slater.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Davis asleep on the side of the road.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Slater adds that Davis told police he had “two mixed drinks and was coming from a club.” He also told them he was tired when asked why he was sleeping on the side of the road when found.

The person hit was taken to the hospital with “multiple injuries.”

Davis was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Miami Dolphins, where he’d spend three seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

BUFFALO BILLS’ VONTAE DAVIS RETIRES AT HALFTIME OF GAME

With the Colts, Davis became a two-time Pro Bowler in 2014 and 2015 after hauling in four interceptions in each season with a total 34 passes defended in those two years.

After six years in a Colts uniform, Davis joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018. It didn’t last long and ended up being what he is most remembered for.

Davis made his Bills debut against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the season. But Davis felt uneasy on Buffalo’s sideline, admitting that he told coaches, “I’m not feeling like myself.”

Davis told head coach Sean McDermott that he was done and he retired at halftime, while his teammates continued to play.

Davis later released a statement explaining the moment.

“This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL,” he said. “But in my 10th NFL season, I have been doing what my body has been programmed to do: Get ready to play on game day. I’ve endured multiple surgeries and played through many different injuries throughout my career and, over the last few weeks, this was the latest physical challenge.

JAMES HARRISON RESPONDS TO ANTONIO BROWN’S CLAIMS HARRISON CAUSED RECEIVER’S ‘CTE,’ ‘AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR’

“But today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Davis tallied one tackle in that lone half he played with the Bills, and his playing days were over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished with 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles and 97 passes defended over 121 games in his career.