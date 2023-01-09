Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis still dealing with kidney issues after saving kids from drowning: report

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning in the ocean.

As of Sunday morning, Hillis is still dealing with kidney issues and prayers were asked as he continues to fight, per Memphis’ WREG.com.

The WREG reporter said Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hillis was at a Pensacola beach when he rescued two of his children from drowning on Wednesday. He needed to be airlifted to a local hospital, as he was experiencing lung and kidney damage.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Hillis’ uncle, Greg, said in a Facebook post last week. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

FORMER NFL RUNNING BACK PEYTON HILLIS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SAVING HIS KIDS FROM DROWNING: REPORT

Hillis, 36, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft and spent his first two seasons there. However, he broke out as a member of the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 1,177 yards on 270 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns in 2010.

Though he didn’t make the Pro Bowl that season, he was rewarded by being the cover athlete of Madden NFL 12.

He spent the 2012 season with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending his final two seasons with the New York Giants.

While at Arkansas, Hillis played a key role as a pass-catching back. In fact, he had more receiving yards (1,197) than rushing (960) in his four years there – a dozen of his 23 touchdowns came from the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hillis has been retired from the NFL since 2015.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.