Former NFL star Ryan Clark apologizes for dragging Robert Griffin III’s wife into Angel Reese debate

Former NFL player Ryan Clark issued an apology to Robert Griffin III for bringing his wife into a debate about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark earlier this week.

Griffin said in a social media post that Reese “hates” Clark. Following the post, Clark suggested that RG3 is “not having conversations at home about what Black women have to endure in this country,” considering his wife is White .

“All of it started over an Angel Reese take that he felt was a sports take that I didn’t feel that way about. I felt it was away from the court, I felt it was away from basketball . . .” Clark said in a recent YouTube post. “I took a take that was personal to another person and made it personal to myself, and I shouldn’t have done that.”

Clark admitted his personal feelings and seemingly prior beef with Griffin “played a part in how I felt.”

“I wanted to defend a young Black woman, which ended up being an attack on him, he felt, or at least he said, an attack on his family. And that was never the case, or never the intent, of mine,” Clark said.

“She should not have been brought up in me trying to make a point about how having Black women close to you, and the things that you learn from them, can help you in the way that you approach and speak to and about them. She didn’t need to be the illustration of that. I can speak positively about what they are without making the insinuation that it’s something that non-Black women don’t do well…

“To Grete, I was out of line. I was out of bounds. I apologize. To all the people who don’t like RG’s take or takes or the way that he moves, or even if you just, in this conversation, take my side and want to support me, leave his family alone… Families should be off limits. I started that by bringing her into it. I see that. No matter what my intent was, the impact was different. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it a different way.”

Clark made the comment while calling out Griffin for boarding “the hate train” after Reese’s scuffle with Clark over the weekend, while making Clark “heroic.”

Sage Steele, who, like Griffin, is a former ESPN colleague, called Clark’s words toward Griffin “classless, divisive, gross, (and) unnecessary.” Steele and Clark have had issues in the past, even getting to a point where Clark asked producers to have someone other than Steele host a segment following previous comments she had made about former president Barack Obama.

Griffin later said that Clark’s comments showed “how low of a person he is.”

