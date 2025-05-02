Former NFL star Steve Smith Sr faces lawsuit over alleged affair under unusual state law: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star and current analyst Steve Smith Sr. is now facing a legal battle months after a man accused the five-time Pro Bowler on social media of having an affair with his wife, who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band at the time.

The lawsuit, filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Tuesday, is seeking more than $100,000 in damages under an obscure state law known as the “alienation of affection” law, The Charlotte Observer first reported Thursday.

Only six states currently have similar laws in place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The scandal involving Smith first began in February when an X account with the name Antonio Martinez posted a series of messages and screenshots directed at the former NFL pro.

“Hit me up. Does your wife know you’ve been f—ing my wife,” one of the posts read.

The account then shared several screenshots of what appeared to be sexually explicit text messages between Martinez’s wife and Smith. Some of the posts also included images of Smith allegedly sent to the woman. The account also posted a video of an alleged conversation between Martinez and Smith, when the man appeared to confront Smith over the alleged affair.

SOCIAL MEDIA USER ALLEGES EX-RAVENS STAR HAD AFFAIR WITH HIS WIFE, WHO APPARENTLY IS ON TEAM’S MARCHING BAND

“You’ve been f—ing my wife, bro?” the man in the video could be heard asking. “What you gotta say for yourself?”

“I’m sorry,” the other person responded before eventually hanging up.

According to the lawsuit obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the woman allegedly met Smith as a member of the Ravens marching band. Smith spent the majority of his 16-year career with the Carolina Panthers before playing three seasons with the Ravens.

Smith reportedly filmed an episode for “The NFL’s Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith” in September with the Ravens’ marching band when the pair allegedly exchanged contact information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the civil suit, the alleged affair went on for months, with the two last meeting at a hotel in Baltimore in January. Smith was reportedly in town for the Ravens’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

A request for comment was sent to Smith’s former agent.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Morik contributed to this report.