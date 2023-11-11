Former NFL teammates Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson reflect on their ‘lil orgy’: ’17 women in 12 hours’

Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens were teammates for just one season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010, but they apparently teamed up in another respect.

They were two of the most popular wide receivers during their heyday, apparently both on and off the field. They combined for almost 27,000 yards with six Pro Bowl nods each, but they were perhaps best known for their theatrics, especially in the end zone.

Johnson, who briefly legally changed his last name to “OchoCinco” to reflect his jersey number, 85, considers himself the “greatest entertainer” in NFL history with his countless touchdown celebration. One would imagine that he’d consider Owens second with his Sharpie and popcorn celebrations.

But it seems like they’re pretty solid entertainers in the bedroom as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Earlier this week, the former teammates went on Instagram Live and discussed a trip to the Dominican Republic, where they had a “lil orgy.” Johnson and Owens said they went through “seventeen girls in twelve hours.”

That seems like an obscure, and extremely high, number. Owens thought it was twelve women, but Johnson had quite the reasoning for why he knew the exact number.

“You can’t end sex on even numbers,” OchoCinco said.

NFL PLAYER FINED $50,000 AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF FAKING CONCUSSION, PLAYERS ASSOCIATION SAYS

Despite being in tip-top shape, the ordeal was a workout for Owens.

“I was done after about two or three though,” the Hall of Famer Owens said, while Johnson couldn’t contain his laughter. “I had to recoup. I had to recover, dog.”

Owens also said he “had to take one for the team” as he “had the big girl.”

“Sometimes, you gotta do that,” Johnson said.

“Big girls need love, too,” Owens responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two only teamed up in Cincinnati for one year, in 2010. Johnson spent ten of his eleven seasons with the Bengals, while Owens’ final season was in Cincinnati. He previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.