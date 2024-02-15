Former Pac-12 star defends dismantling of conference, realignment: ‘It’s time’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

In a few short months, the Pac-12 as we know it will no longer exist.

Ten of the 12 teams in the conference will defect elsewhere beginning next year, leaving Washington State and Oregon State as the only teams standing.

That includes the University of Washington, which will join the Big Ten.

Nate Robinson made a name for himself in basketball, winning three NBA slam dunk contests at 5-foot-9. But before he turned pro, he not only starred for the Huskies on the court. He also played football.

Robinson’s father is Washington legend Jacque Robinson, the running back who became the first player to be named both the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl MVP. Robinson’s son is a cornerback for Colorado, which will be heading to the Big 12.

The former NBA star seems to be in the minority, but he is excited to see the realignment.

“I’m sad to watch it go. A lot of history in the Pac,” Robinson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “It’s sad, but I understand it’s a business. I get it, I totally understand it, and I’m here for the new change. It’s time. Sometimes, tradition has to die to restart again. It’s that time.”

Robinson added that he “can’t wait” to see the 12-team College Football Playoff.

His opinion differs greatly with Chip Kelly. Kelly said it’s “not right” the conference has been dismantled.

“The fact there isn’t going to be a Pac-12, that’s not right,” the former UCLA coach said in December.

“It’s sad. A bunch of people couldn’t figure out how to keep this conference together, and that’s sad. This conference has been together since 1915. We’re supposed to be the smart ones. I heard [Iowa head coach] Kirk Ferentz talk in front of Congress when they were talking about realignment, and he said, ‘We have to be the dumbest people in the world.’

“This is an amazing game, and we keep trying to screw it up. I’m talking about the administrators and coaches. It’s on us. … Our job is to create opportunities for student-athletes to be successful. We didn’t do it.”

Kelly has since become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon are heading to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will be in the Big 12, and Cal and Stanford will join the ACC.

