Former Steelers star Ryan Clark has strong reaction to Pittsburgh passing on Shedeur Sanders

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ fall from the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft remains a hot topic.

As the second round came and went Friday, the former Colorado quarterback still did not hear his name called. While Sanders was widely considered one of the top quarterback prospects entering this year’s draft, criticism about his pre-draft interviews began surfacing leading into Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders’ tendency to hold the ball for extended periods was also scrutinized.

That and other factors seemingly contributed to claims that Sanders’ stock was dropping ahead of the draft. Although the New York Giants signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston earlier this offseason, the team was still linked to Sanders.

New York ultimately opted to trade back into the first-round on Thursday to select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

ESPN star and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark had a strong reaction to his former team deciding against taking Sanders when they were on the clock in the first round.

“What the hell!” Clark said.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS

The Steelers ultimately used the 21st pick on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

“Mason Rudolph? Mason Rudolph!?” Clark continued.

“He went to Tennessee and got worse. You know what we’re gonna do? Oh, let’s wait for Aaron. Wait for Aaron to make a decision. We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we’re a four. We the Pittsburgh Steelers! We’re supposed to be acting like a 10. We acting like a four.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rudolph left the Steelers after the 2023 season and joined the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback threw nine touchdowns against nine interceptions over eight games in 2024. Rodgers recently met with the Steelers front office and coaches, but the four-time NFL MVP has yet to make an official decision about his football future.

Aside from Rudolph, Skylar Thompson is the only other quarterback under contract with the Steelers.

Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.