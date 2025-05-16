Former Steelers star Ryan Clark weighs in on Mike Tomlin’s coaching future

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over his nearly two decades at the helm, Mike Tomlin has coached the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl title and consistently been considered one of the NFL’s best coaches.

While the Steelers are one of the league’s most heralded franchises, the organization has become accustomed to flaming out in the postseason in recent years. Tomlin has been the Steelers’ head coach since the 2007 season. He has never ended a regular season with a losing record, but it has now been eight years since he led a team to victory in a playoff game.

Amid Pittsburgh’s recent disappointments, former Steelers star and current ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark offered his thoughts on Tomlin’s coaching future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark began by making it clear Tomlin should not be forced out of his position.

MIKE TOMLIN REFUTES CLAIMS STEELERS ARE ‘STUCK,’ PUSHES BACK AGAINST POTENTIAL TRADE TO DIFFERENT TEAM

“I believe that Mike Tomlin is unfireable,” Clark said on ESPN. “I believe if Mike Tomlin steps away from being the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that should be his decision. And I’ve said time and time again: I do believe that should be the decision that he makes.”

Clark then encouraged his former coach to move on to another NFL team where he could be viewed as a “fresh voice.” He also suggested the coach’s message may no longer resonate with the current players in the Steelers’ locker room.

“I believe that Mike Tomlin should coach in another organization,” Clark continued. “Mike Tomlin should be a fresh voice somewhere else. Because… as great as a coach as he is, and he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I believe his voice has run stale there. I believe he’s allowed that team to reach the highest of heights they’re gonna reach, unless they can get a top-tier quarterback.”

The level of quarterback play the Steelers get in the 2025 season will likely have a considerable impact on their success. Pittsburgh’s quarterback room currently features players with more questions than answers.

Mason Rudolph left the Steelers after the 2023 season and joined the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback threw nine touchdowns against nine interceptions over eight games in 2024. Aside from Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard are the only other quarterbacks under contract with the Steelers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howard led Ohio State to the national championship in January. Pittsburgh drafted him in the sixth round last month.

The Steelers have shown interest in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP has met with the Steelers’ front office and coaches, but he has yet to make an official decision about his football future.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.