Former Steelers star-turned-boxer Le’Veon Bell predicts Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson in upcoming bout

Legendary heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson, is slated to make his highly anticipated return to the ring later this year.

The July 20 bout against YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, inside AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas, will mark Tyson’s first fight in almost four years.

While reaction to the fight varied greatly, former Pittsburgh Steelers star-turned-boxer Le’Veon Bell believes the upcoming fight will end with a knockout.

Bell believes “Iron Mike” will have a strong showing early on but will eventually “tire and get knocked out.” The former NFL runningback took to X to respond to a video of Robert Griffin III sparing with the 57-year-old Tyson.

Bell’s premise seems to revolve primarily around the age gap between Tyson and Paul.

Tyson, who was once known as “the Baddest Man on the Planet,” will turn 58 a few weeks before the fight. Paul, meanwhile, turned 27 earlier this year. Paul has a 9-1 boxing record.

Several months ago, Bell appeared to challenge Paul to a fight and expressed confidence about defeating the social media star.

“I will stop him. I will stop Jake Paul,” Bell said on the ‘No Jumper” podcast in August. “It’s hard to knock somebody out if they don’t want to be knocked out. . . . he’s not doing eight rounds with me. There’s nobody in that influencer s–t that’s making it eight rounds with me, for a fact.”

Bell’s last appearance in the NFL happened in 2021 during his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaners. He had his best years as a professional football player when he was a member of the Steelers. He was named to three All-Pro teams and was a three-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh.

But Bell hasn’t fared quite as well in the boxing world. He has a 1-1 record in his limited time as a boxer. He also faced Adrian Peterson in an exhibition, which Bell won by knockout.

Tyson released a statement saying he was excited about “stepping into the ring” to face Paul.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him.”

Netflix will stream the fight on July 20.

