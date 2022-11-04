Former Tennessee QB not impressed with Georgia’s gameday atmosphere: ‘Definitely not intimidating’

The Tennessee Volunteers football program has returned to the national stage, and so has the trash-talk.

No. 1 Tennessee heads to Sanford Stadium to take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the College Football Playoff.

For the first time in program history, Tennessee is the top-ranked team in the CFP rankings after beating five teams ranked in the top 25 in an 8-0 start to the season.

It is the best start for Tennessee since 1998, and fans and former players feel good as the game “Between the Hedges” looms.

Former Tennessee quarterback and current radio host Erik Ainge is not concerned about the matchup with the Bulldogs, saying that the atmosphere in Athens never scared him.

“Playing between the hedges is overrated,” Ainge said in a tweet earlier in the week. “Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!”

In his four years at Tennessee, Ainge played at Georgia twice, according to CBS Sports.

The Vols have good reason to be confident as they bring an offense to Georgia that has rolled throughout the season.

Tennessee’s offense leads the nation in points per game (49.4), yards per game (553.0), pass efficiency (198.52), and yards per pass attempt (11.3). Their running game also averages 199.6 yards per game, which is good for 24th in the country.

Heisman favorite Hendon Hooker has played brilliantly under center, throwing for 21 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 71.2% of his passes.

Josh Heupel and his offense will be facing their toughest test of the season, however, as Kirby Smart’s defense has been dominant again one year after establishing a historically great unit.

It is a defense that is loaded with talent, fourth in the country in yards allowed per game (262.6) and 13th in the country in passing yards (177.1).

Georgia’s defense did take a big hit earlier in the week when outside linebacker Nolan Smith underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral suffered in last week’s game against Florida.

Smith, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, leads the Bulldogs in sacks (3), tackles for loss (7), and quarterback hurries (16).