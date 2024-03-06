Former tennis star Maria Sharapova dons glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week event

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Maria Sharapova traded in her tennis attire for a glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion attended a Valentino event on Sunday as she appeared at the show with brown hair instead of the blonde locks she donned when she dominated the sport.

She’s been in Paris over the last week and posted a photo of herself hanging out with Victoria Beckham before her fashion show. In a separate post, Sharapova showed herself in a denim outfit designed by Beckham.

Sharapova has been keeping busy in retirement. She’s involved with several companies, including Bala Bangles and Therabody. She also joined Moncler’s board of directors in 2022 and is an adviser for Naked Retail and Bright.

The Russian tennis star was on top of the sport in the mid-2000s. She won Wimbledon in 2004 and followed that up with a U.S. Open victory in 2006. She won the Australian Open in 2008 and completed the career Grand Slam with a French Open win in 2012. She won the French again in 2014.

She retired from the sport in 2020.

“In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I’ll miss it every day. I’ll miss the training and my daily routine: Waking up at dawn, lacing my left shoe before my right, and closing the court’s gate before I hit my first ball of the day,” she wrote in Vanity Fair at the time.

“I’ll miss my team, my coaches. I’ll miss the moments sitting with my father on the practice court bench. The handshakes – win or lose – and the athletes, whether they knew it or not, who pushed me to be my best.”

In more than 800 matches, she finished with a 645-171 record, 36 WTA titles and four ITF titles. She was briefly suspended in 2016 for testing positive for a WADA banned substance and the organization determined she “bore some degree of fault” over it.

She returned to the court in 2017 and won the Tianjin Open, ending her two-year title drought.

