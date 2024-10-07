Former Texas Rangers pitcher arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of accident while DWI

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush has been charged with drunk driving following an alleged vehicular accident on Friday night.

Arlington police say a driver, later identified as 38-year-old Bush, was driving erratically when they attempted to stop his Lincoln Aviator.

Bush then fled and a few minutes later the same vehicle was involved in an accident with a 2023 Chevy Silverado.

FORMER NO. 1 PICK MATT BUSH DAZZLES IN COMEBACK ATTEMPT WITH RANGERS

According to authorities, Bush ran a red light crashing into the Silverado. He then crashed into two more vehicles, both of which were stopped at the light.

Bystanders told Arlington Police officials that Bush attempted to get out of his vehicle and flee the scene when a group of witnesses caught up with him and detained him.

Both Bush and the driver of the Silverado were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they suspected Bush was drunk when observing his behavior and due to statements he made.

He refused a roadside sobriety test and police obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample to test.

PAT MAHOMES SR PLEADS GUILTY TO DWI 3RD TIME OR MORE CHARGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not Bush’s first alcohol-related incident. He previously played for the San Diego Padres but was traded due to his history of alcohol-related exploits.

In 2012, he was involved in a serious accident involving a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle. His blood alcohol content was 0.18 at the time of that crash.

According to the Arlington County Police department website, he faces one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of an accident involving injury and one count of evading. Bail was set at $35,000.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.