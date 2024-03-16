Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel takes Browns consultant role: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Mike Vrabel spent the past six seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and back-to-back losing seasons spelled the end of Vrabel’s time with the franchise.

In January, the Titans’ controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk admitted she contemplated trading Vrabel but ultimately decided against it due to time constraints.

“Yes, we thought about it, but, at the end of the day, with league rules the way they are, it would have maybe put us back three weeks. And, you know, to get the right head coach, I was just not willing to go to the back of the line and take a chance of missing out on someone we really wanted,” she said via the Titans’ website in January.

Vrabel drew some interest during the latest coaching hiring cycle but failed to land a job. It appeared Vrabel would sit out of the 2024 season, but his circumstances changed Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Vrabel accepted a job to work as a personnel and coaching consultant for the Cleveland Browns.

Vrabel was born in Ohio and was an All-American during his standout playing career with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the mid-1990s.

The Titans advanced to the AFC championship following the 2019 regular season, the high point of Vrabel’s time in Nashville. But the team’s 2022 and 2023 campaigns were plagued by injuries and declining performances by players at key positions.

Vrabel departed the Titans with a 54-45 record. Prior to coaching, Vrabel spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, winning three Super Bowls. He received All-Pro honors for his standout 2007 with the New England Patriots.

Vrabel ended his career with 769 tackles, 57 sacks and 11 interceptions.

