Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III hints he’s joining potential ownership group of Commanders

Robert Griffin III’s career in Washington did not last very long, so he wants to make up for lost time.

The No. 2 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft hinted that he is a part of Josh Harris and Magic Johnson’s potential ownership group of the Washington Commanders, if they should be sold.

“I’ve been having some really great conversations with this (proposed ownership) group, led by Josh Harris,” Griffin told “The Rich Eisen Show” this week, “and having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group, I’m like head-over-heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle type of moment, to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Griffin was selected out of Baylor by Washington, who traded up from the sixth selection to select the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner.

Snyder ran the show when Griffin was drafted by Washington, so surely at the time, Griffin was thankful for him. But now, the now-ESPN analyst has not been afraid to criticize him. He threw another jab while with Eisen.

“At the end of the day, the fans … they will throw a parade when Dan Snyder sells the team,” Griffin added.

The Harris group submitted the bid at Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. Harris, who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, brought on Mitchell Rales, a billionaire who also grew up in Maryland, just outside Washington, earlier this year.

If a $6 billion deal is ultimately accepted, it would break the previous record sale for a professional sports team by a significant margin. A group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton closed on a $4.65 billion deal to purchase the Denver Broncos.

