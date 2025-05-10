Former White Sox pitcher has hilarious reaction after finding out Pope Leo XIV’s fandom

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde had a hilarious reaction when he found new pope Robert Prevost’s favorite baseball team.

Fedde, 32, is now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and was asked about Pope Leo XIV’s White Sox fandom Friday.

“Well, maybe he had to pray a few times watching us,” Fedde said via the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fedde was part of the White Sox team that went a putrid 41-121 last season, setting the record for most losses by a team in modern MLB history.

A video surfaced online Friday of Prevost in the crowd wearing White Sox gear during the 2005 World Series when the White Sox played the Houston Astros. The White Sox swept the Astros to win that World Series but have not won a playoff series since then.

POPE LEO XIV’S SPORTS FANDOM COMING TO LIGHT WITH WHITE SOX WORLD SERIES APPEARANCE, VILLANOVA-KNICKS TIES

The first-ever American Pope was rumored to have been a Chicago Cubs fan, but his brother John confirmed Prevost is indeed a White Sox fan.

Fedde was one of the lone bright spots from last season’s dreadful White Sox team. He went 7-4 in 21 starts with a 3.11 ERA and was traded to the Cardinals at the trade deadline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season has not been a lot better for the White Sox, who are 11-28 and already 15 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

With the Cardinals this season, Fedde is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA. In his most recent game against the Washington Nationals, he pitched a complete-game shutout.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.