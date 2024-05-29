Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia takes jab at Angel Hernandez following umpire’s retirement

One of the more polarizing figures in major league baseball over the past three decades, Angel Hernandez, recently revealed his decision to retire. Hernandez spent the past three decades as an MLB umpire, stirring up some consternation with players along the way.

Fans have also taken aim at Hernandez over the years, and the news of his sudden retirement sparked a variety of reactions this week. Former New York Yankees star CC Sabathia chimed in on Hernandez’s decision to walk away. The six-time All-Star posted a GIF showing Looney Toons popular outro “That’s all folks.”

He also quote tweeted a video from 2018 where he addressed his displeasure with Hernandez following a playoff game.

“I don’t think Ángel Hernández should be umping playoff games. He’s absolutely terrible,” Sabathia said.

Game 3 of the 2018 American Division League series between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox also marked the time when Hernandez infamously had three calls overturned by replay.

The Red Sox ultimately defeated the Yankees in the ALDS and went on to win the 2018 World Series.

“He’s absolutely terrible. He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base,” Sabathia said in the 2018 video. “It’s amazing how he’s getting a job to umpiring in these playoff games.”

Sabathia retired from baseball in 2019.

Hernandez last worked as a big league umpire on May 9 during a game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. He filed a lawsuit against the MLB in 2017, but it was eventually thrown out by a district court judge.

“Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues,” said in a statement announcing his retirement. “There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities.

“I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family. Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire.”

