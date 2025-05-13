FOX announces Saturday NFL division rival doubleheader when playoff races get spicy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When NFL division races get hot and heavy late in the 2025 season, you will be able to catch plenty of the action on a Saturday on FOX.

The network announced on Monday that it would broadcast a Saturday doubleheader on Week 16 – Dec. 20 – with four NFC teams duking it out.

One game will feature a rematch of this past season’s NFC championship game as the Philadelphia Eagles, who open their season on FOX against the Dallas Cowboys, will battle the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland.

The other game will have the Chicago Bears hosting their longtime NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers.

A one-hour gameshow will precede the doubleheader, the 11th by the network – a record. It’s also the 31st window of games this season for FOX, the most in the league.

The Birds are coming off their second Lombardi Trophy in seven years in February when they stopped the Kansas City Chiefs from the first-ever three-peat in the Super Bowl. The Eagles defeated the Commanders, 55-23, en route to the big game in the NFC championship. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley each had three rushing touchdowns in the game.

Both the Eagles and Commanders and the Packers and Bears split their regular-season series last year. The home team won both NFC East matchups, while the road team was victorious in the North battles.

The Packers’ loss to the Bears last year came in Week 18, when it became apparent that the Packers were trying to play for seeding late in the game. But they lost, and then dropped their playoff game to the Eagles, which had been a rematch of the Week 1 contest in Brazil.

The season kicks off on Sept. 4.

