Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 8 of 2024 NFL season

The NFL power rankings after Week 8 look a lot like the standings through the first seven weeks of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs on top and everyone else is looking up.

But a contender has emerged as a legitimate threat to dethrone them — the Detroit Lions.

Another week in the No. 2 slot and a blowout win against the Tennessee Titans suggests the Lions are building momentum for a playoff push.

But how do the rankings shake out behind them? Read below for the full rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)

Another week, another win for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The offense is slowly starting to round into form, and Travis Kelce delivered his best game of the season with 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs’ defense once again had a strong performance, sacking Gardner Minshew five times while holding the Raiders to 228 yards of total offense in the win. The Chiefs have not played their best football yet this season, yet they are undefeated and remain atop our power rankings.

Last week: 1

2. Detroit Lions (6-1)

The Lions are clicking on all cylinders so well that Jared Goff almost improved his MVP case over the weekend with just 85 passing yards. Goff finished with three touchdown passes and just three incompletions. At this rate, Detroit will look to create some distance between it and the rest of the NFC, but its greatest threat to reaching the Super Bowl may be in its division.

Last week: 2

3. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

The Bills are in a full sprint now, fresh off their most complete victory of the season, a 31-10 rout of the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Allen might have thrown his first interception of the season, but it’s about the only major mistake the veteran made in his third straight multi-touchdown game.

Last week: 4

4. Green Bay Packers (6-2)

History is on Green Bay’s side with a young promising quarterback and a coaching staff finding new ways to win games. The Packers have the talent, and it seems they might have the good fortune to chase down the Lions for the division. They’ll get their chance to when they play Sunday.

Last week: 5

5. Houston Texans (6-2)

The Texans will have a legitimate test this week and will be without Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, the latter of whom just tore an ACL. But they’ll be playing the Jets, who walloped the Texans last season. Collins should be back soon, so a loss this week on short rest won’t kill them.

Last week: 7

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

The Ravens’ defense has to do some serious soul-searching after getting torched by Jameis Winston for 334 passing yards. Kyle Hamilton is one of the best safeties in the NFL, but he’s got to spend time catching passes on the JUGS machine this week.

Last week: 3

7. Washington Commanders (6-2)

Did you have the Commanders leading the NFC East eight weeks through the season? No, you probably didn’t, but that’s exactly what happened after the play of the year from. Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary at the end of the game was tipped into the hands of Noah Brown for the victory. A little football magic is all any team asks for, but the Commanders truly hit with Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick. He appears to be the real deal, and the record speaks for itself.

Last week: 8

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

It’s kind of weird that the vast group of pundits who told us Mike Tomlin was making a mistake starting Russell Wilson ahead of Justin Fields aren’t quite so loud anymore.

Last week: 9

9. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

Saquon Barkley is thriving behind this Eagles’ line, and he is the heartbeat of this offense just as he was with the Giants. Barkley is behind only Derrick Henry in rushing yards this season, and he has 100-plus yards from scrimmage in all but one game this year. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both on the field and healthy again, the offense looks exactly like what many believed it would be this year. Another win and the Eagles are rolling.

Last week: 10

10. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

Minnesota plunged back down to earth with a humbling loss to a bad Rams team, and the ceiling of this team may be much lower than it looked in the first five weeks. But, record-wise, Sam Darnold and company are still in a comfortable position to pull off one of the most surprising stories of the season.

Last week: 6

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-3)

The Falcons are the best team in the NFC South and are 4-0 against divisional opponents, which isn’t saying much. But getting Kyle Pitts going gives this offense another talented playmaker. They have a clear path to the playoffs if the team can stay healthy.

Last week: 15

12. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Easily a top six squad if not for injuries. San Francisco is still going to be a problem in the NFC playoffs.

Last week: 11

13. Chicago Bears (4-3)

The Bears were a play away from a big win in Washington, and Tyrique Stevenson celebrated far too early in what will be an infamous moment in the story of this Bears’ season. In a competitive division, their path to the playoffs will be one game harder with the loss.

Last week: 12

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)

Tampa is just 4-4, but they have some impressive wins on their resume, including two over the Commanders and Lions. However, their struggles against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) have dropped them, effectively, two games back in the NFC South. Plus, they have to play the Chiefs and 49ers over the next two weeks.

Last week: 13

15. Denver Broncos (5-3)

The Broncos, as expected, knocked out the hapless Panthers Sunday. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked comfortable most of the day against Carolina. Nix threw for a career-high 284 yards, while receiver Courtland Sutton had a 100-yard day. Denver has already managed five wins this season, but its schedule becomes noticeably more challenging in the weeks ahead.

Last week: 18

16. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is an emerging star in this Chargers offense. McConkey provided a spark for Justin Herbert in their win over the Saints, catching six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Running back JK Dobbins continued his resurgent season with another touchdown as the Chargers rolled over a Saints team that sorely misses Derek Carr.

Last week: 21

17. Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

Who are the Seahawks? Are they the team that lost at home to the Giants or are they the team that throttled the Falcons in Atlanta? Inconsistency is holding this team back.

Last week: 14

18. Arizona Cardinals (4-4)

Fine, we’ll say it: Kyler Murray is a top 10 quarterback in the NFL, and we dare you to prove us wrong. Guy flat out willed this team to .500, and Arizona can get over the hump against Chicago Sunday.

Last week: 20

19. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are cooking again. With San Francisco’s injuries, the Rams winning the NFC West is not out of the question.

Last week: 22

20. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

The Bengals are 0-3 without Tee Higgins in the lineup this season. They’re not expected to re-sign Higgins in the offseason. They have seen their future.

Last week: 17

21. Dallas Cowboys (3-4)

Dallas had a fourth-quarter comeback going until the 49ers shut the door at the end, handing them their fourth loss on the year. It was almost another blowout after the Lions ran through the Cowboys on the road last week. Just when it appears the Cowboys are finding a groove, they falter the next game.

Last week: 16

22. Indianapolis Colts (4-4)

Anthony Richardson simply can’t play, and the Colts know that. They’ve named Joe Flacco the starter over last year’s fourth overall pick. Josh Downs has fit in quite nicely, and Michael Pittman’s potential is untapped with Flacco under center. We’ll see how they handle a slumping Vikings team in primetime Sunday.

Last week: 19

23. Miami Dolphins (2-5)

Tua Tagovailoa is back, but the Dolphins certainly aren’t. Miami blew a 10-point lead for the second straight week to lose 28-27 to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Head coach Mike McDaniel summed it up well, calling the performance “disappointing and frustrating,” but Tagovailoa is optimistic a comeback similar to their 2021 campaign is still “possible.”

Last week: 25

24. New Orleans Saints (2-6)

After starting the season 2-0 with back-to-back blowout wins, the Saints have lost six straight. Losing Derek Carr certainly hurt, but this team has more problems than just its quarterback play. They’re bad on both the offensive and defensive lines, and you can’t be successful in the NFL like that.

Last week: 23

25. New York Jets (2-6)

New York Jets fans are at that point in the season when they’re already looking forward to next year. Hoping to get the playoff train back on the rails, the Jets fired Robert Saleh, got a new play-caller, brought in one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets and finally got Haason Reddick to suit up. But somehow things are getting worse.

Last week: 24

26. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

If Jameis Winston offers consistency, which might be challenging given his history, then the Browns have to understand their problem is Deshaun Watson because it would mark the second consecutive season the backup quarterback is better than the starter.

Last week: 30

27. New York Giants (2-6)

Say what you want about the “Monday Night Football” referees and their calls. The Giants’ offense just isn’t dynamic enough to overcome deficits, especially late in games. Daniel Jones had the ball with 1:53 remaining and no timeouts to try to score and get a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime, but a poor decision led to a game-sealing interception for the Steelers.

Once again, Big Blue is at the bottom looking up in the standings, and the facial expressions on the sideline say it all. At least Malik Nabers appears to be a true No. 1 receiving option for years to come, but even he doesn’t seem happy on the sideline.

Last week: 26

28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

For a few moments, it appeared the Raiders had an opportunity to hand the reigning Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season. Instead, Las Vegas played another mistake-prone game, which ultimately snatched victory from their grasp. Gardner Minshew’s turnover issues largely contributed to him recently getting benched, and he had another costly fumble against the Chiefs.

The Raiders cannot immediately turn back to Aidan O’Connell, given his injury designation. The team did recently sign Desmond Ridder, who started multiple games for the Atlanta Falcons last year, from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. However, it remains to be seen whether head coach Antonio Pierce will make a switch at quarterback.

Last week: 28

29. New England Patriots (2-6)

It was two steps forward and one step back this week for the struggling Patriots, who picked up their second win of the season over the AFC East rival New York Jets. First-round draft pick Drake Maye left the first half of the game with a concussion, and it remains unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin the team.

Last week: 31

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

When Malik Willis drives down the field on you in the final possession of a game, things aren’t going well. The quarterback isn’t living up to the hype, the weapons can’t catch and the defense doesn’t show up.

Last week: 27

31. Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Mason Rudolph. Will Levis. It doesn’t matter. Sure, the Detroit Lions might just be the league’s best, but 52 points isn’t acceptable at any level. Maybe the front office has gotten a good look at quarterback prospects for next season.

Last week: 29

32. Carolina Panthers (1-7)

The move back to Bryce Young didn’t help, and the Panthers continue to be the worst team in the league. There’s not much left to say. Their best bet is losing out, getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, trading Young and starting over. Again.

Last week: 32

