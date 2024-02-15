Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: A Super Bowl overtime revelation, Spurs sensation posts mind-boggling stats

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS – The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title, winning back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies and collecting their third ring in the past five seasons. Continue reading…

SURPRISE SURPRISE – Chiefs players said they had gone over a strategy in case the game went into overtime, while San Francisco players admitted they weren’t familiar with the overtime rules. Continue reading…

‘BLACKED OUT’ – Mecole Hardman started the season with the Jets, but returned to the Chiefs in October. He caught the game winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, but said he “blacked out” during the special moment. Continue reading…

RARE STAT LINE – French phenom Victor Wembanyama recorded a triple-double with 10 blocked shots, the first time a player has accomplished the feat in over three years. Continue reading…

BIG GAMBLE – A record-breaking $185.6 million was wagered in Nevada sportsbooks ahead of the underdog Chiefs upset over the 49ers, much to the dismay of sportsbooks. Continue reading…

‘CROSSED THE LINE’ – Cameras caught Travis Kelce getting in the face and bumping Andy Reid, who lost his balance, shortly after a fumble by Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Continue reading…

WHAT’S NEXT? – The San Francisco 49ers fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. The organization is now left with an offseason full of questions. Continue reading…

ELITE COMPANY – Andy Reid joined an elite coaching class when he won his third Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday, but there was a time when his ability to win the big game was questioned. Continue reading…

STAY PUT? – Arch Manning, the nephew of both Peyton and Eli, will once again sit behind Quinn Ewers. But his Uncle Eli does not think the young quarterback should consider transferring. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Chiefs are the NFL’s newest dynasty because of Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid, and an indomitable will that is not found with too many other teams. Continue reading…

