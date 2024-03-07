Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark, LeBron James make history; viral national anthem rendition

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

TOP SCORER – Caitlin Clark entered a recent game against Ohio State just 18 points shy of Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring mark. She scored all 18 points she needed in the first half. Continue reading…

40K CLUB – Last year, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Last week, he became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. Continue reading…

DISMISSIVE – Enes Kanter Freedom, a longtime LeBron James critic, chided the Lakers star shortly after he surpassed 40,000 career points.Continue reading…

SINGING SENSATION – A patriotic youngster’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a recent Indiana Pacers game went viral. Continue reading…

STILL MOTIVATED – Throughout the regular season, Clark rewrote the record books. Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes now turn their attention to the postseason as they make a push for a national title. Continue reading…

JOB WELL DONE – Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was emotional as he officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Continue reading…

ONE LAST TIME – Joseph O’Pella, the Eagles’ trainer throughout Jason Kelce’s career, has been away from the team as he battles cancer. But, he was able to tape up Kelce for his retirement press conference. Continue reading…

BROTHERLY LOVE – Jason Kelce’syounger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appeared to fight back tears as he watched his brother announce his retirement.Continue reading…

FALSE –Chiefs receiver vehemently denies allegations that he leaked the Jets’ game plans during his brief tenure with the team last season. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Denver Broncos released a statement confirming the team’s intention to release quarterback Russell Wilson after the NFL’s new league year begins March 13. Continue reading…

