Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Court-storming debate takes center stage, Cam Newton caught on camera

INSULT TO INJURY – A fan collided with Kyle Filipowski just seconds after Duke was upset against Wake Forest, leaving the college basketball star hobbled. Continue reading…

CONSEQUENCES – College basketball television analyst and former Duke star Jay Bilas blasted fans for court-storming after Kyle Filipowski was injured amid an incident with Wake Forest supporters. Continue reading…

UP IN THE AIR – Duke’s Kyle Filipowski appeared to avoid major injury but remained “a little bit sore” in the days following the on-court collision with a fan, and his playing status remains unclear. Continue reading…

WAR OF WORDS – Stephen A. Smith caught some flak from the New Orleans Pelicans after the outspoken television star criticized two-time All-Star Zion Williamson. Continue reading…

NBA BRAWL – The NBA suspended five players involved in the skirmish during a recent game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat. Continue reading…

TAKING ISSUE – Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams ripped NBA officials following the team’s controversial 113-111 loss to the New York Knicks. Continue reading…

OFF-COURT HABITS – NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal detailed his former unconventional pregame traditions, which involved staying awake until at least 4 a.m. and consuming fries and soda. Continue reading…

MELEE – NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton went viral after footage surfaced on social media of a brawl that broke out during a 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta. Continue reading…

‘TYPICAL CAM’ – Two of the men involved in the altercation with Cam Newton spoke to Fox News Digital and claimed the former quarterback’s “typical” behavior was partially responsible for the series of events. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Sports journalist Bomani Jones weighed in on the debate over the future of court-storming, which was sparked by the on-court collision that left Duke star Kyle Filipowski injured. Continue reading…

