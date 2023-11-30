Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Dolly Parton steals Thanksgiving Day show, Arch Manning makes debut

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PUTTING ON A SHOW – 77-year-old country legend Dolly Parton stole the show at halftime of the Cowboys-Commanders game by performing in the iconic cheerleader outfit. Continue reading…

QUARTERBACK WOES – The Jets and Patriots are facing a quarterback crisis, and NFL legend Joe Theismann is weighing in on whether the teams should explore new options. Continue reading…

NOT SHOCKED – Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst knew that the team’s 1-10 record would likely result in some sort of change, even if no one wanted it to happen. Continue reading…

TAKING A KNEE – Before the 49ers Thanksgiving game, Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée – Olivia Culpo – posted a social media video of the star running back kneeling and appearing to pray in the end zone. Continue reading…

THE NEXT GENERATION – Arch Manning made his highly-anticipated Texas debut on Friday against Texas Tech, getting a resounding cheer from the crowd. Continue reading…

STAMPEDE – Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes saw a top 2025 recruit decommit on Sunday after Sanders’ first year in Boulder. Continue reading…

A LOT OF FUN – Week 13 of the college football season was filled with rivalry games ahead of Conference Championship Weekend. Continue reading…

FINDING PURPOSE – Utah State quarterback Levi Williams will forgo his final year of eligibility to join U.S. Navy SEAL training. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK –Practically every year ends with the firing of a handful of NFL coaches, and the fate of several coaches hangs in the balance down the stretch of this season. Continue reading…

NOT A FAN OF IT – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich scolded fans for jeering former star player Kwahi Leonard who helped bring a championship to San Antonio in 2014 before requesting a trade. Continue reading…

