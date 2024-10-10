Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Jets make surprising move, MLB playoffs heat up

SHOCKING MOVE – The New York Jets sent shockwaves across the NFL this week after parting ways with head coach Robert Saleh just days after the team suffered a disappointing loss to the Vikings in London. Continue reading …

NO INPUT – Jets owner Woody Johnson said he spoke with Aaron Rodgers on Monday night, just prior to the announcement that Robert Saleh had been relieved of his coaching duties. Johnson also made it clear that no one had input on the decision except for him. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh broke his silence nearly 24 hours after the organization dismissed him. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – More than a quarter of the NFL season has passed, andonly two teams have an unblemished record. Every team has recorded at least one win. Here’s a look at the latest power rankings from Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – College football’s Week 6 featured a host of upsets, with four teams who entered Week 5 ranked in the Top 10 suffering defeats. Here’s a look at what caused a major shakeup in the sport. Continue reading …

STARTING NOD – Patriots coach Jerod Mayo confirmed rookie quarterback Drake Maye will get the first start of his NFL career when New England hosts C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans this weekend. Continue reading …

OCTOBER BASEBALL – The MLB postseason is heating up. A Mets win on Wednesday would close out New York’s NLDS series against the Phillies. The Padres have pushed the Dodgers to the brink, and both AL Divisional series are tied. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Cleveland Brown coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Deshaun Watson as the team’s starter, despite the quarterback’s struggles this season. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – FOX Sports lead NFL analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady reveals his latest “3 Stars of The Week.” Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ Craig Carton and Mark Schlereth react to the Jets’ decision to part ways with Robert Saleh and discuss whether firing the head coach at this point in the season was a good move. Watch here …

