Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Maine’s fight with Trump administration over transgender athletes continues

SENDING A MESSAGE – A letter signed by 14 Maine state senators was sent to the White House on Tuesday as Gov. Janet Mills maintains her position regarding transgender athletes’ inclusion in girls’ and women’s sports.Continue reading …

FILING SUIT – Maine officials filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday following the agency’s decision to freeze funding to the state for its refusal to reverse its transgender athlete participation policy in schools. Continue reading …

TAKING A KNEE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into USA Fencing on Tuesday after fencer Stephanie Turner’s knelt in protest of competing with a transgender athlete. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is spearheading an investigation into USA Fencing over the organization’s policy on biological males’ inclusion in the female division. In a letter obtained by OutKick, Cruz demanded the governing body make policy changes. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS UNFAIR’ – A video showed disc golfer Abigail Wilson walking up to the tee box, winding up, and flinging her arm forward. But Wilson did not let go of the disc, later saying her refusal to participate centered around competing against a transgender athlete. Continue reading …

CHIMING IN – Dallas Mavericks minority owner and reality television star Mark Cuban weighed in on the debate surrounding transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports. Continue reading

FROM OUTKICK – An individual associated with the UC Davis Athletic Department made contact with a San Jose State University athletics official to inquire about best practices for onboarding a biological male onto a women’s team, according to documents obtained by OutKick.Continue reading …

CATASTROPHIC ROOF COLLAPSE – Octavio Dotel, a World Series champion pitcher, and former major leaguer Tony Blanco were among the more than 110 people who died following the collapse of a roof at a Dominican Republic nightclub, officials said Tuesday.Continue reading …

FAMILY CONCERNS – MLB legend Pedro Martinez revealed Tuesday night that some of his family members remained buried in the rubble after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. Continue reading …

HEROIC MOMENT – Tony Blanco, a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Washington Nationals, was credited with saving a teammate before he died in a Dominican Republic roof collapse. Continue reading …

MOCK DRAFT – The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and the Tennessee Titans will be the first team on the clock. Here’s a look at the latest mock draft from the Fox News Digital Sports team. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Nebraska defeated UCF in the inaugural College Basketball Crown championship game in Las Vegas. The Cornhuskers were also rewarded with a $300,000 NIL package. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Raiders have experienced uneven quarterback play over the past few seasons, but the recently signed Geno Smith is confident he is “one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.”Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ “Breakfast Ball” host Craig Carton reacts to the Denver Nuggets’ decision to fire coach Michael Malone. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick’s daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION