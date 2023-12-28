Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce snap, no Christmas for Kaepernick

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

LOSING THEIR COOL – Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lost their cool during their Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Continue reading…

DRAMA QUEEN – Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce launched his helmet in frustration as the Chiefs lost their third game in the last four contests. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Miami’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 answered a big question. Continue reading…

INVASION OF PRIVACY – Upset fans leaked private information about Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse and fellow safety Juanyeh Thomas after a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Continue reading…

ALL BUSINESS – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick revealed on the “Nessa Off Air” podcast that he does not celebrate Christmas.Continue reading…

TAKING LEGAL ACTION – The Florida State Board of Trustees voted to file suit against the ACC, challenging the league’s grant of rights and its withdrawal fee in a first step toward the school’s possible departure from the conference. Continue reading…

UNACCEPTABLE – Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee apologized for a postgame incident and condemned Eagles players’ actions following the team’s 68 Ventures Bowl loss to South Alabama. Continue reading…

PLAYOFF PREVIEW – The Texas Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in the College Football Playoff. Continue reading…

JOKES OVER – It was fun at first, but Simone Biles is over the jokes about her relationship with her husband, Green Bay Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens, after his recent podcast remarks. Continue reading…

PRICELESS REACTION – Shohei Ohtani gifted a Porsche to the wife of Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly after she campaigned to get the free agent to sign with Los Angeles and offered her husband’s No. 17 jersey if joined the team. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick’s daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation