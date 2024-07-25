Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Proud athletes representing US head to Paris for Olympics

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

GOING FOR GOLD – The Summer Olympics in Paris begin this week with what will be a historic opening ceremony that takes center stage on the Seine River. Continue reading…

BIGGEST SUPPORTER – Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owen will cheer on his wife Simone Biles as she looks to recapture gold-medal glory at the Paris Olympics. Continue reading…

PROUD AMERICAN – Swimmer Regan Smith is an Olympic medalist, a world record holder, a world champion, but also describes herself as a proud American. Continue reading…

TREMENDOUS HONOR – U.S. Olympic tennis star Coco Gauff was named the female flag bearer for the opening ceremonies at the Paris Games and will join LeBron James with the honor. Continue reading…

END OF AN ERA – The tennis world will say goodbye to another great after Andy Murray announced this week his plans to retire after representing Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Continue reading…

LOOKING BACK – AmericanNastia Liukin reflected on her run at the Beijing Olympics, saying wearing the Stars and Stripes was “eye-opening in so many different ways.” Continue reading…

FLAG FOOTBALL 2028 – Flag football will be a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which has piqued the interest of many NFL stars who would love to showcase their skills on the global stage. Continue reading…

TOUGH SITUATION – As the U.S. women’s national soccer team prepares for the Olympics, Tierna Davidson spoke out about the fallout from her teammate Korbin Albert’s controversial social media posts. Continue reading…

‘FEEL-GOOD MOMENT’ – Tennis star Tommy Paul is “excited” to have another opportunity to represent the Stars and Strips in 2024, after a disappointing showing in Tokyo in 2021. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – As the Summer Games loom, athletes who represent the U.S. give the nation something to root for. Continue reading…

