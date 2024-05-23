Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Scottie Scheffler’s shocking arrest, Harrison Butker’s faith-based speech

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said the police officers who arrested Scottie Scheffler will be investigated for whether they followed proper protocol. Continue reading…

BEST FOR LAST – Scottie Scheffler had his best round on the final day of the PGA Championship, just days after he was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club on multiple charges. Continue reading…

BELIEVE IT OR NOT – Golfer Max Homa poked fun at Scottie Scheffler’s arrest as the PGA Championship finished up with Xander Schauffele narrowly winning the major over Bryson DeChambeau. Continue reading…

PUSHING BACK – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey intends to pursue action against the city of Kansas City after a social media account revealed the residence of Harrison Butker. Continue reading…

IRREPLACEABLE? – A Kansas City Star guest columnist suggested the Kansas City Chiefs consider replacing Harrison Butker with a female kicker. Continue reading…

‘TOTALLY UN-AMERICAN’ – ESPN NFL broadcaster Sam Ponder came to Harrison Butker’s defense as a petition surfaced calling for the kicker’s removal from the Kansas City Chiefs. Continue reading…

TOUGH START – The Indiana Fever have gotten off to a slow start, and Caitlin Clark’s on-court emotion recently led to the first technical foul of her WNBA career. Continue reading…

REALITY CHECK – Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi expressed optimism for WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, even as the young sharpshooter struggled in the first games of her professional basketball career. Continue reading…

DROPPED – Embattled Chiefs receiver Rasheed Rice appears to have cleared a legal hurdle, as the photographer the NFL star allegedly struck signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, Dallas police told FOX4.Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to become the first NFL franchise to win three Super Bowls in a row, but the team will first have to navigate through a noisy offseason. Continue reading…

